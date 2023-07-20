Experiencing joint pain? Visit OrthoCare today for free consultation

Are you one among those who are suffering from joint pain without actually knowing the root cause of it? if yes, visit the OthoCare Speciality Clinic today for a free consultation. Free bone mineral density scans will also be conducted at the clinic.

At the hospital, Dr T V Krishna Narayan, MBBS, D Ortho, MS Ortho, FNB Spine Surgery, consultant Ortho Spine Surgeon, Dr. Abid Ali Khan, MBBS, MS Ortho and Dr. Saba Khan, MBBS, MD Gen Medicine will be available today between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm.

Dr. Saba Khan will be providing consultation for general medicine.

Apart from free consultation, medical profile and arthritis profile will be done at nominal charges of Rs 1500 and Rs 1200 respectively.

For appointment, dial 9100602007 or 9849082074

The hospital is located at Lakdikapul, Hyderabad.