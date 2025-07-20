Expert committee submits review on Telangana caste survey

Hyderabad: An independent expert committee submitted its review of the Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey- 2024 (SEEECPCS) to the state government on Saturday, July 19. The committee opined that the survey was completely scientific and reliable, while also calling it a role model for the country.

The 11-member expert committee headed by former Supreme Court Judge B Sudarshan Reddy submitted a 300-page report to the chief minister A Revanth Reddy at the Marri Chennareddy Human Resource Development Institute.

CM Revanth stated that the report will prove useful for the upliftment of weaker sections and ensure the implementation of social justice in the state. He requested the expert committee to study the disparities between the urban and rural populations and the causes behind them. He also asked the committee to identify the needs of the people and provide appropriate suggestions for the implementation of welfare schemes.

Moreover, the government has decided to discuss the report’s suggestions in the cabinet meeting and take action accordingly.

Telangana caste survey 2024

The Telangana government conducted a survey to collect social, economic and caste data of the state’s population, with a goal of ensuring social justice and empowerment of all sections.

The survey was conducted in two phases, with the first phase being conducted from November 6 to December 25, 2024. For the survey, every 150 families in each district were chosen as a block. One enumerator was appointed for each block, and one supervisor was appointed for every 10 enumerators.

According to the government, the first phase covered 96.9 percent of families in the state, and their details were registered in a database within 36 days. However, the families who were missed in the first phase were provided an opportunity to register in the second phase from February 16 to 28.

People were allowed to register their details through Mee Seva centers, GHMC, MPDO offices, and a website.

According to the survey results, the state has 1,15,71,457 households and a total population of 3,55,50,759 individuals. Of these, 1,12,36,849 families, accounting for 97.10 percent, registered their details in the survey.

The survey stated the state has 61,91,294 SCs (17.42 percent), 37,08,408 STs (10.43 percent), 2,00,37,668 BCs (56.36 percent), and 56,13,389 individuals (15.89 percent) from other castes.

Through the survey’s findings, the government hopes to improve existing policies, design new policies, enhance social justice, and uplift backward and weaker sections of the state.