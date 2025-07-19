Those not part of caste survey have no right to criticise govt: Telangana min

Hyderabad: Telangana Backward Class (BC) welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar informed that the caste survey to implement 42 percent reservations for BCs will soon be submitted to the state government.

Speaking with the media in Karimnagar on Saturday, July 19, he said that the caste, socio-economic, educational, and political survey is headed by retired Justice Sudarshan Reddy.

Taking potshots at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Ponnam said that leaders from the pink party have “no right to criticise the government.”

Recalling the ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’ conducted by the BRS government in 2014, the minister pointed out how those who had migrated to Mumbai and Dubai had to rush to their native villages when the state government hurriedly surveyed on a single day.

“We conducted the caste survey with one lakh personnel, and it was done after thorough deliberations. The cabinet sub-committee submitted the report, which was later approved by the cabinet and tabled in the Assembly,” he said.

“The ordinance has been sent to the Governor’s approval, after which it will go to the President of India,” he added.

He urged the Opposition parties to support the state government and get the ordinance passed, instead of trying to create obstacles to achieving 42 percent reservations for BCs.

He cautioned those trying to obstruct the passage of the ordinance that just like various caste associations from all the communities came together to fight for Telangana’s statehood, a similar fight will be fought against those trying to lay obstacles to the implementation of 42 percent reservations for BCs.