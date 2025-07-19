CM disburses Rs 344 cr interest-free loans to SHGs across Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 18, handed over interest-free loan cheques worth Rs 344 crore to 3,52,635 Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Stree Nidhi scheme across the state.

The Stree Nidhi scheme provides timely and affordable credit to SHGs in rural and urban areas.

In the Kollapur constituency alone, interest-free loan cheques worth Rs 6.33 crore were handed over to 2,671 SHGs and cheques worth Rs 41.61 crore for bank loans to 570 SHGs.

Additionally, CM Revanth presented a Rs 20 lakh accident insurance cheque to a beneficiary and handed over a loan insurance settlement cheque of Rs 9,35,443 to a SHG woman.

The Telangana government had earlier announced the release of Rs 344 crores in interest-free loans for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state. Out of this, Rs 300 crore has been allocated for rural SHGs, while Rs 44 crore to urban SHGs.

Alongside the loan cheques, beneficiaries will also receive assistance under accident and loan insurance schemes.

The move comes as a corrective step after the previous administration left over Rs 3,000 crore in unpaid dues to women SHGs, disrupting community-led economic activities.