Expert flags rising mumps cases in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: A city-based senior paediatrician has voiced concern over the increasing instances of mumps in the city, particularly in the Old City areas. Dr Arif Aziz Nathani on Friday emphasised the crucial need for timely vaccination of children to mitigate the spread of the disease.

He highlighted the concerning trend, noting, “Mumps cases are on the rise, especially among children who missed the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccination. Notably, a significant number of cases are being reported from the Old City.”

He described the current surge in mumps as an epidemic, with his clinic attending 10 to 20 patients daily.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection known for causing swelling of the salivary glands, lasting 7 to 10 days, accompanied by symptoms such as fever and difficulty swallowing. Stressing the contagious nature, he emphasised the importance of home isolation to prevent further spread and advised infected children to stay away from school for at least a week.

Dr Arif attributed parental ignorance to the rise in cases and urged all parents not to overlook the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccination. The MMR vaccine comprises two doses, administered between 9 to 12 months and 12 to 15 months. He emphasised the importance of prioritising all vaccines and disregarding vaccine-related rumours.

Dr Arif urged parents to adhere to recommended vaccination schedules, stressing the community-wide immunity’s role in preventing vaccine-preventable diseases. He highlights that countries like the US and Canada mandate these vaccines for school admission.

Public awareness and proactive measures are crucial to combat the mumps spread, particularly in densely populated areas like the Old City.