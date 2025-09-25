Experts push for a sustainable transition at Telangana energy conclave

Hyderabad: Decarbonisation, electrification and de-chemicalisation are being seen as the way forward to link all social, environmental, economic and technological factors for a sustainable transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy in Telangana.

Not just the need for adequate financing for this transition, but also efficient implementation of the “Telangana’s Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025” was stressed at “The Telangana State Energy Finance Conference 2025” held on Thursday, September 25, at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) Begumpet campus.

Speaking at the event, policy expert D Narasimha Reddy said that Telangana’s energy planning required a comprehensive assessment of the current problems, including the cost burdens, to build a strategy that could increase transparency, accountability and participation.

He said that environmental factors, which have forced current thrust to transition from fossil fuel to renewables, could play a role in the sectoral transformation as well.

He provided a comprehensive overview of the state’s electricity scenario, discussing generation mix (coal, hydro, renewables), consumption patterns (with 28 percent agriculture, 24 percent industry), and the necessity to link energy growth with human development outcomes.

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) energy committee chairman Vinod Agarwal opined that ‘Telangana’s Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025,’ and its ambitious target of adding 20,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, requires an investment of nearly Rs 80,000 crore.

He felt that the real challenge lies not only in mobilising sustained and efficient financial flows to make the transition, but also in ensuring that these policies are implemented, supporting the decentralised renewable energy projects.

CESS director E Revathi, who saw the critical need for a decentralised and community-produced energy, also stressed the unique challenges being faced by Telangana as a key coal-based power producer. She advocated for a just transition with strong policy support.

In his keynote address, principal secretary for energy Navin Mittal gave an overview of the power sector and energy transition pathways as per plans of the state government.

He emphasised his fundamental belief that both finance and energy should back each other. He strongly urged the participants to develop policy suggestions for the government to consider as an outcome of the discussions in the conference.