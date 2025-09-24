Stench, stray menace plague Aghapura open plot; residents blame GHMC

Hyderabad: Unhygienic conditions galore near the Mesomorph Gym in Hyderabad’s Aghapura region, as an open plot is reduced into a garbage dumping ground by the local people.

On a visit to the place, heaps of garbage are scattered around and cattle feast on the leftovers. “In the night, bandicoots and big rats move around. Packs of dogs loiter around the dump at night, creating a scare among the local population,” complained Dilshad Begum, a local resident.

An unbearable stench emanates mostly during the rains. “We don’t open the windows of our flats for weeks at a stretch during the rainy season due to the foul smell and house flies,” said Mustaq Ahmed, a local resident.

Also Read Hyderabad residents demand action as garbage dumps attract stray dogs

The local people alleged that the GHMC workers frequently dump the garbage after sweeping and set the dump on fire regularly, leading to air pollution in the residential area. “At least once in two days, the garbage mounds are set on fire. Due to the smoke, the people are unable to sit comfortably in their houses, and there is a risk of people ending up getting respiratory issues,” lamented Iqbal Siddiqui, a local resident of Aghapura Charkhandil.

The residents of the area said that there are a couple of schools nearby yet the authorities have failed to find a solution to the problem. “Once in a while, the GHMC trucks come and lift the garbage. No efforts are made to find a permanent solution to the problem,” Mohd Younus, a local resident lamented.