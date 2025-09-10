Hyderabad residents demand action as garbage dumps attract stray dogs

"We are predominantly working class. Most of us cannot afford to pay Rs 100 for garbage collection," said a local trader.

Published: 10th September 2025 4:32 pm IST
Large garbage pile up attract street dogs at Wadi e Saleheen residential area Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the midst of the residential locality of Wadi e Saleheen in the Shaheennagar area of Hyderabad, tons of garbage lie on the streets.

Residents are not happy with the administration over their failure to regularly remove the garbage. “No public representative has visited the locality to check our well-being. A local mosque is located right next to the place and draws a huge number of people. Something should be done to end the problem,” said a local, Mohd Tajuddin.

Due to garbage piling up, stray dogs frequent the dumps and feast on leftovers. “In the night, motorists are chased by dogs. Some have even fallen down. It is very dangerous,” complained Naser Khan, a local bike taxi driver.

“We are predominantly working class. Most of us cannot afford to pay Rs 100 for garbage collection,” said a local trader, Jameeluddin.

Residents urge the Jalpally municipal commissioner to visit the locality and take immediate measures to mitigate their suffering.

