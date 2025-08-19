Hyderabad: Garbage piles choke Bandlaguda area, residents fear outbreak

Hyderabad: Large scale garbage dump are being reported in several localities of Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda region, sparking fears of a possible outbreak of disease. Residents complaining of years of neglect by civic authorities.

Localities such as Millatnagar, Noorinagar, Ghousenagar, Mohammednagar, Ahmednagar, Jahangirabad, Ismailnagar and Quba Colony are littered with trash on both sides of the road.

Many street corners have been reduced to dumping grounds, where cattle and goats can be seen feeding on leftovers. “The cattle are there throughout the day feasting on the trash. Unfortunately, it is not stray cattle but reared by some local people for milk and I guess meat too,” said Hafeezuddin, a shopkeeper near RK Function Hall Ismailnagar.

A little ahead on the Noorinagar Road, a household trash lies abutting a wall in the middle of the residential colony while goats feats on. “People fall sick due to the foul smell. It has been the same situation for more than five years,” said Jameel Khan (name changed), a local resident.

Millatnagar road bears a similar scene. Mounds of garbage lay on the roadside, emantaing strong odour. “Due to this bad smell, we keep our doors and windows shut. During monsoons, the situation is unbearable,” complained Fayaz, a local hair salon owner.

Residents allege that garbage collectors are irregular in poorer and lower middle-class neighbourhoods, forcing people to dump waste on roadsides. “GHMC workers avoid lifting garbage for days, leading to fears of a pandemic. There have been many reported cases of seasonal ailments,” said Syed Munawar, another resident.