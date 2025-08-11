Garbage piles choke Doodh Bowli road, residents blame GHMC negligence

Hyderabad: Piles of garbage scattered around on the Doodh Bowli road in the Old City have become a major problem for the residents.

The half-kilometre road stretch from Baragalli junction to Hussaini Alam police station is dotted with at least half a dozen garbage dumps, with the GHMC failing to lift the trash.

Consider the case of the garbage dump near the Masjid e Hazrath Syed Shah Ali Abbas at the Baragalli junction. Right in front of the mosque, one can find a heap of garbage scattered around. A herd of goats are regular to the place and feast on the leftover food thrown in the garbage dump on the busy road.

“The foul smell kills the residents. Numerous complaints have failed to end the problem,” complained Santosh, a local resident.

A little ahead, right opposite the Deccan Opticals Shop, a big mound of garbage lies on the main road. It is surrounded by several residential buildings, and thousands of people commute on the road.

“We cannot open the windows of our flats for fear of houseflies and mosquitoes. The situation turns horrible when it rains,” complained a local resident on condition of anonymity.

The situation is no different near the Hussaini Alam police station. A lot of garbage is seen lying around the vehicles parked near the premises, and locals point out that the GHMC fails to clear it regularly.