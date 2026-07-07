Expired food, pests found at Reliance Smart Bazaar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A food safety raid at Reliance’s Smart Bazaar in Kompally on Tuesday, July 7, revealed gross food safety violations, including expired products and a pest infestation.

Food to be discarded was not segregated from sale stock; the storeroom was ill-maintained; the First In First Out (FIFO) system was not followed and products were stored on the ground.

Rice, pulses, spices and millets were kept in open bins without lids, and small insects were found in the semolina.

Expired items, including 14 boxes of expired Cuppa Oats, one packet of Blue Bird Veg Jelly Crystals, six 10 kg bags of Fortune Sona Masoori Rice, and the pest-infested semolina were seized.

An improvement notice has been issued by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation.

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Zepto store in Malkajgiri

The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation conducted a raid at a Zepto store in Malkajgiri to find food items stored in unhygienic conditions and a heavy fly infestation.

The floor was patchy and unhygienic; waste materials were not removed regularly, food and non-food items were stored together, and pest control records and medical fitness certificates of food handlers were not available either.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license copy was not displayed at a prominent location, and food handlers were working without gloves or aprons.