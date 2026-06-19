Expired food seized from Zepto warehouse in Hyderabad

All expired products were seized from the warehouse, and a notice was issued by the GHMC.

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Group of people standing in Zepto warehouse with expired food items in the background.

Hyderabad: A raid by the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) at a Zepto warehouse in Chandrayangutta on Thursday, June 18, revealed several expired products.

The action came after a customer contacted the H-FAST helpline (918712661212), complaining about receiving expired namkeen products twice, an H-FAST official told Siasat.com.

Following the complaint, a raid was conducted on the same day in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Food Safety Officer Rajeshwari.

Subhan Bakery

All expired products were seized from the warehouse, and a notice was issued by the GHMC.

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