Expired food seized from Zepto warehouse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A raid by the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) at a Zepto warehouse in Chandrayangutta on Thursday, June 18, revealed several expired products.

The action came after a customer contacted the H-FAST helpline (918712661212), complaining about receiving expired namkeen products twice, an H-FAST official told Siasat.com.

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Following the complaint, a raid was conducted on the same day in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Food Safety Officer Rajeshwari.

All expired products were seized from the warehouse, and a notice was issued by the GHMC.