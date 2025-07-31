Explainer: How will Trump’s tariff affect Indian economy

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the imposition of a 25 percent additional import duty plus penalty on goods imported from India.

The duty will come into effect from August 1. The unspecified penalty was imposed on India for purchasing crude oil and military equipment from Russia.

The announcement came as a surprise, as the two countries are negotiating a trade agreement. Here is a list of Q&A (questions and answers) to explain the impact of the US move:

What is a tariff?

These are customs or import duties imposed on the import of goods. The importer has to pay this duty to the government. Normally, companies pass on these taxes to end users.

How much tariff is announced on India?

The United States has announced that impose a 25 percent tariff plus a penalty for buying Russia’s crude oil and military equipment. However, the US has not specified the quantum of the penalty and how it will be imposed. An executive order from the White House on the 25 percent tariff plus penalty will give clarity on the duty structure.

A 10 percent duty (announced on April 2) applies to all goods.

Besides, there is a 50 percent tariff on steel and aluminium, and 25 percent on auto and auto parts. These duties are imposed over and above the existing tariffs on Indian goods. For example, textiles attract a 6-9 percent tariff at present, so after adding the 25 percent, Indian textile goods entering the US from August 1 will attract a 31-34 percent duty. A penalty could be added further on this.

Why is the US imposing these tariffs?

The US has alleged that it faces a significant trade deficit with India, blaming New Delhi for imposing high tariffs on American goods, which it says restricts US exports to the Indian market.

What is bilateral trade between India and the US?

During 2021-25, the US was India’s largest trading partner in goods. The US accounts for about 18 percent of India’s total exports, 6.22 percent in imports, and 10.73 percent in bilateral trade. In 2024-25, the bilateral trade touched USD 186 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports and USD 45.3 billion imports).

With America, India had a trade surplus (the difference between imports and exports) of USD 41 billion in 2024-25. It was USD 35.32 billion in 2023-24 and USD 27.7 billion in 2022-23.

In services, India exported an estimated USD 28.7 billion and imported USD 25.5 billion, adding a USD 3.2 billion surplus.

Altogether, India ran a total trade surplus of about USD 44.4 billion with the US.

However, according to think tank GTRI, the US runs a USD 35-40 billion overall surplus when revenues from education, digital services, financial activities, royalties, and arms trade are factored in.

What are the major products traded between the two?

In 2024, India’s main exports to the US include:

Drug formulations and biologicals (USD 8.1 billion)

Telecom instruments (USD 6.5 billion)

Precious and semi-precious stones (USD 5.3 billion)

Petroleum products (USD 4.1 billion)

Vehicle and auto components (USD 2.8 billion)

Gold and other precious metal jewellery (USD 3.2 billion)

Ready-made garments of cotton, including accessories (USD 2.8 billion)

Products of iron and steel (USD 2.7 billion)

Imports include:

Crude oil (USD 4.5 billion)

Petroleum products (USD 3.6 billion)

Coal, coke (USD 3.4 billion)

Cut and polished diamonds (USD 2.6 billion)

Electric machinery (USD 1.4 billion)

Aircraft, spacecraft and parts (USD 1.3 billion)

Gold (USD 1.3 billion)

What will be the impact of the tariffs on this trade?

Import duty makes goods expensive in the importing country. Besides, a few other factors also play a role in this. For example, duty on India’s competitor nations such as Bangladesh (35 pc), Vietnam (20 pc) and Thailand (36 pc); and quality and standards of items.

According to exporters, Indian labour-intensive goods such as garments, leather and non-leather footwear, gems and jewellery, carpets and handicrafts may get impacted due to this duty.

What will be the US tariffs on key Indian goods from August 1?

Telecom – 25 pc; gems and jewellery – 30-38.5 pc (5-13.5 pc at present); food and agri goods – 29-30 pc (14-15 pc currently); apparel 12 pc plus 25 pc. Penalty component may also be there from August 1.

According to experts, no. The US also imposes high duties on items like dairy products (188 percent), Fruits and vegetables (132 percent), Coffee, tea, cocoa and spices (53 percent), Cereals and food preparations (193 percent), Oilseeds, fats and oils (164 percent), beverages and tobacco (150 percent), Minerals and metals (187 percent), and Chemicals (56 percent).

India’s average tariff rate of 17 percent is higher than the US’s 3.3 percent, but similar to other major economies like South Korea (13.4 percent) and China (7.5 percent).