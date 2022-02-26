Explainer: Hyderabad, Rachakonda traffic challan one time discount

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad and Rachakonda traffic police have launched a ‘One-time discount’ scheme on pending traffic challans. The scheme will start on 1st March 2022 and will go on till 31st March 2022.

The Hyderabad traffic police said the move has come in place after considering the severe economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Rachakonda traffic DCP D Srinivas, the work to provide discounts is in progress and “It will be live on the website soon”.

Currently, the discount can be availed only for the challans that are under the Hyderabad and Rachakonda traffic limits. Sources say Cyberabad is expected to start the same soon. But, there’s no confirmation from the Cyberabad traffic police yet.

How do the discounts work?

One has to log on to the Telangana traffic integrated e-challan portal. Enter your vehicle details as usual and here all the challans that fall under the Hyderabad and Rachakonda Traffic limits will be displayed on one side. Then, click on pay and you will be redirected to the payment portal where one has to pay only the discounted amount.

“The sum total of pending challans will be displayed as usual. Just beside it, depending on the kind and model of vehicle, the discounted amount will be available” said DCP Srinivas

The discounts are divided according to the category of the vehicle.

Autos and Two-wheelers- 75% of the amount will be waived off and only 25% of the amount has to be paid

Pushcarts and petty vendors (39b cases) – 80% of the amount will be waived off and 20% of the amount is supposed to be paid.

LMVs, cars, jeep/heavy vehicles – 50 % of the amount will be waived off and 50% needs to be paid.

RTC drivers – 70% of the amount will be waived off and 30% of the account needs to be paid.

For example, if one has to pay 1000 rupees (in Hyderabad and Rachakonda limits) then they will be required to pay 25% of the amount i.e. 250 rupees. Once the payment is done, the remaining amount will be automatically waived off.

It should be noted that The Hyderabad traffic police issued 80 Lakh challans for the year ending December 2021. Over 60 Lakh of violations were related to helmetless driving and overspeeding. Of which 40% of the challans have been paid. The unpaid fines have touched 600 crores.