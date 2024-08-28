‘Explanation sought from TN school, where girls were sexually abused in fake NCC camp’

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that a show cause notice has been issued to a school in Krishnagiri district, where 12 girls were allegedly sexually abused during a fake NCC camp said to have been organised by anti-social elements.

Advocate general P S Raman made this submission when a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate A P Suryaprakasam came up for hearing before the first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji.

He further said the school management has to give its reply by Thursday. If the reply was not satisfactory, then there was a proposal to appoint the Director of School Education as special officer to take control of the school.

The bench asked the Advocate General to produce the investigation report, the post-mortem report of the prime accused, who allegedly committed suicide after the incident. The court also sought the post-mortem report of the father of the prime accused who had also died.

The bench directed the Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority to inspect the school, interact with the students and the parents and file a report.

It posted to September 4, further hearing of the case.

In his petition, Suryaprakasam sought to transfer the investigation pertaining to the alleged sexual abuse of school children from the Krishnagiri police to the CBI for proper investigation and to infuse confidence in the mind of the common man and parents of the school going children that their wads were well-protected in the society.

He also sought to direct the District Child Welfare Committee to provide all such physical, mental and monetary relief as per the provision of the Section 19(6) of the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act to the affected children without waiting for the completion of investigation and final outcome.