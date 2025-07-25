Exploring Hyderabad: 10 things to do in Masab Tank

You have probably crossed through Masab Tank dozens of times while on your way to Banjara Hills, Lakdikapul or Mehdipatnam, without giving it much thought. But this seemingly unassuming pocket of Hyderabad has stories tucked into its corners that are just waiting to be explored.

Originally called Ma Saheba Tank, the area was named after Hayath Bakshi Begum, the powerful matriarch of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. Over time, the name evolved into the snappier ‘Masab Tank’, but the heritage still lingers.

Today, Masab Tank is more than just a busy junction. It is home to beautiful parks, iconic eateries and many more spots that speak of its diversity. If you are in the mood to slow down and explore, Siasat.com has curated a list of 10 things to do in this underrated part of Hyderabad.

1. Visit the Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum

Step inside this quiet, under-visited museum to explore the culture and lives of India’s many tribal communities through artefacts and tribal art.

2. Shop at this 35-year old vintage store

Mougal Arts Decoration House on the main road of Masab Tank-Banjara Hills is a treasure trove of antiques. Here you can find vintage crockery, clocks, lamps, musical instruments, furniture and much more that date back to the 1960s.

3. Get yourself a bonsai tree at this nursery

Passing by the Masab Tank main road, it is common to pass by this nursery but you will be surprised if you do stop here. Named Tulasi Nursery, it is home to rare plants like bonsais, succulents, ficus, desert rose, monstera and much more.

4. Pay respects at the Shrine of Our Lady of Health

A peaceful Roman Catholic shrine that has stood here for decades. Step in for a moment of calm or to admire the simple, elegant structure.

5. Seek street art on JNAFAU campus walls

One of the largest art schools in Hyderabad, JNAFAU’s campus walls are scattered with interesting graffiti, murals and student artwork. If you are an art enthusiast, a walk around its perimeter is highly recommended.

6. Grab a meal at Dine Hill

This old-school restaurant called Dine Hill is beloved for its Chicken 65, Daal and Chawal combo. It is an especially popular spot during Ramzan for its affordable and tasty sehri combos.

7. Relax and rejuvenate at Chacha Nehru Park

One of the few green spaces in this area, Chacha Nehru Park offers shaded benches, an open air gym, jogging tracks and some much-needed quiet from the traffic outside.

8. Grab a hot cup of chai at Taiba Bakery

Known for its strong chai and crisp Osmania Biscuits, Taiba Bakery cannot be missed when in the Masab Tank area. It is a local favourite and the crowd outside the bakery quite proves it.

9. Explore the Shanti Nagar GHMC food street

From around 4 pm onwards, the vibrant street blossoms into a mini food bazaar with bright kiosks offering everything from South Indian food to kebabs and drinks to candies.

10. Shoot hoops at the Hockey Ground

Popular among local students, the open ground near the JNAFAU doubles as a basketball and hockey space. Bring a ball or just join an ongoing game.

What things do you recommend to do in Masab Tank?