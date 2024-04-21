Exploring the lavish bungalows of Bollywood celebrities

Mumbai: Mumbai, known as the “City of Dreams,” is where you’ll find Bollywood – and with it, the country’s largest film studios and production houses – as well as many of its most famous faces. The homes of these stars are enormous bungalows that speak not only of architectural might but also extreme wealth – if you have one, you’ve definitely made it.

Let’s take a look at 5 of the most famous bungalows owned by Bollywood’s legendary stars:

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the “King of Bollywood,” lives in a famous house called ‘Mannat.’ It’s in Bandra, one of Mumbai’s poshest areas, and is a massive mansion that overlooks the Arabian Sea. The bungalow itself is six floors high and has aspects of neoclassical design, although it mixes both contemporary and classic styles.

The beautiful bungalow covers a vast area of 27,000 square feet. It includes large living spaces, bedrooms, a library, a gym, and even a private cinema – everything you could want! Gauri Khan, his wife, and an interior designer, helped design Mannat which they call home; it’s very special to them both. This six-floor palace overlooks the Arabian Sea and is estimated to be worth around Rs. 200 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jalsa’

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Indian film star, is the proud owner of another famous Mumbai mansion called ‘Jalsa.’ Situated in Juhu, this grand two-story home has a traditional Indian design and is set within landscaped grounds with beautiful lawns and trees – creating a peaceful oasis in the midst of India’s busy capital city.

This two-story house covers 10,125 square feet and features stylish minimalist decor. The property includes contemporary living areas, peaceful bedrooms, a private shrine, a lush lawn, and a calm terrace—combining lavishness with coziness. There’s also a gym for workouts, a home office, and a library area. Worth around Rs. 100 crore.

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Krishna Raj’

“Krishna Raj” was the home of Raj Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most legendary actors and filmmakers. Situated in Chembur, this villa features a stately colonial-era architecture complete with huge porches, intricate wooden banisters, and sprawling lawns. Although several renovations have taken place over the years, the bungalow has managed to maintain its original appeal as well as historic importance.

The Krishna Raj bungalow holds a special place in the Kapoor family. Built 76 years ago by Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, it is a symbol of their lasting influence. Passed down to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980, this famous home has hosted many important occasions for the family. For example, several Kapoor clan weddings have taken place there – including the memorable marriage of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan’s Luxurious Home in Juhu

Hrithik Roshan lives in a luxurious mansion in Juhu, one of Mumbai’s top areas. The house combines modern style with classic features and shows off the actor’s impeccable taste – as well as his good looks and talent for acting!

The Bollywood celebrity bought a house worth Rs 97. 50 crore in October 2020. The property, which covers 38,000 sq ft over three floors at Mannat Apartments in Andheri West, features a sky terrace of around 6,500 sq ft. The duplex on the 15th and 16th floors. In addition to this, the actor also bought another flat on the 14th floor spanning 11,165 sq ft for Rs. 30 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prime Beach’ Residence

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, has a beautiful house at ‘Prime Beach’ in Juhu. As well as stunning views over the Arabian Sea, living here means you get all the luxury of beachside living with lots of other families around you.

The opulent residence is valued at approximately Rs 80 crore and is a duplex, tastefully designed by Twinkle Khanna. Akshay’s bungalow features a well-equipped gym, highlighting his dedication to fitness and martial arts. The spacious living areas are designed for entertaining, with comfortable seating and a relaxed atmosphere. Family is a central theme in Akshay’s life, and this is reflected in his home’s design, with ample space for family gatherings and activities.