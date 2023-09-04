Explosion at gas station rocks Yemen’s capital

The blast occurred at the Mufazer gas station, which is situated in front of the al-Khurafi military camp in the northeastern part of the capital.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th September 2023 12:46 pm IST
Explosion at gas station rocks Yemen's capital
Representative Image

Sanaa: A massive explosion rocked a gas station in the Houthi-controlled Yemen’s capital of Sanaa, igniting a significant fire, reported by authorities and witnesses.

The blast occurred at the Mufazer gas station, which is situated in front of the al-Khurafi military camp in the northeastern part of the capital. Houthi forces cordoned off the area, with civil defence teams swiftly responding to the incident.

Witnesses said on Sunday night that the deafening explosion was heard throughout the entire city, and the fire that ensued was visible from miles away, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Palestinian education minister resigns from PM Ishtaye’s govt

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties.

The Houthi group said in a statement that the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit at the station, which triggered the blast of a gas trailer in the station’s yard.

Residents in the vicinity evacuated their homes as a precaution against the potential spread of the fire, while firefighting efforts remain ongoing.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th September 2023 12:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button