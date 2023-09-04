Palestinian education minister resigns from PM Ishtaye’s govt

The resignation was tendered last week to Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 4th September 2023 10:56 am IST
Palestinian flag (Photo: Twitter)

Ramallah: The Palestinian government has accepted Marwan Awartani’s resignation from the post of Education Minister.

The resignation was tendered last week to Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye, the Education Ministry said on Sunday in a statement, without detailing further.

Ishtaye has designated Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mahmoud Abu Mowais, to temporarily take over the work at the Education Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Palestinian sources told Xinhua that Awartani’s resignation came amid the ongoing disputes with the General Union of Palestinian Teachers over the latter’s demands.

The sources added he might have also anticipated a possible cabinet reshuffle and chose to quit beforehand.

