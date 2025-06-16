Explosion in UP’s firecracker factory, four dead

An explosion took place on Monday morning, June 16, at a licensed firecracker manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, killing four women workers and injuring at least nine. The incident took place in Atrasi village under the Rajabpur police station around 11:30 am.
On information, police, ambulance, and fire brigade teams arrived and rushed the injured to a local hospital.
Two workers are currently in critical condition and have been referred to Meerut.
“The situation is currently under control. The owner of the factory has been identified as Saif ur Rehman, a Hapur-based businessman,” Rajabpur police station special sub-inspector (SSI) Akash told Siasat.com.
Further investigations are underway, he added.
(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)