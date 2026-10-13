Explosion kills 55-year-old woman in Nizamabad

According to preliminary investigation, a chemical box exploded near an electricity transformer, killing the woman instantly.

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Woman dies in Blast in Nizamabad
Woman dies in Blast in Nizamabad (Image: Namaste Telangana)

Hyderabad: A woman was killed in an explosion in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Tuesday, October 13.

According to a preliminary investigation, a chemical box exploded near an electricity transformer, killing the woman instantly.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nizambad 1 Town Circle Inspector B. Raghupathi said, “The woman was identified as 55-year-old Anita. She was mentally challenged and wandered around the compound for the past three years.”

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Subhan Bakery

A case of suspicious death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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