Explosion kills 55-year-old woman in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A woman was killed in an explosion in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Tuesday, October 13.

According to a preliminary investigation, a chemical box exploded near an electricity transformer, killing the woman instantly.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nizambad 1 Town Circle Inspector B. Raghupathi said, “The woman was identified as 55-year-old Anita. She was mentally challenged and wandered around the compound for the past three years.”

A case of suspicious death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The cause of the explosion is under investigation.