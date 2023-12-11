Explosion rocks hydrocarbon refinery in Iran’s Birjan special economic zone

Rescue teams have temporarily withdrawn from the spot due to the constant threat of further explosions. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th December 2023 11:04 am IST
Explosion rocks hydrocarbon refinery in Iran's Birjan special economic zone
Representative Image

Tehran: A massive explosion has rocked the hydrocarbon refinery in Iran’s Birjand special economic zone, with the fire now engulfing all 18 reservoirs in the refinery, Iran-based IRNA News reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Rescue teams have temporarily withdrawn from the spot due to the constant threat of further explosions. No casualties have been reported in the incident, according to IRNA report.

Speaking to IRNA, Governor Ali Fazeli said, “The fire has spread to all 18 reservoirs of the Birjand economic special zone’s refinery, and the intensity of the flames has increased.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Jailed Narges Mohammadi decries Iranian regime in Nobel prize speech

He stated that three of the reservoirs have already exploded and the fire has spread to all remaining storage units.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi held telephonic conversation with the South Khorasan province Governor and asked about the latest developments in the refinery, IRNA reported.

Governor Javad Ghana’at informed Vahidi about the ongoing crisis management efforts that were being taken by emergency services and executive authorities.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th December 2023 11:04 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button