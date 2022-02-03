Expo 2020 Dubai: 200 Indian startups to showcase business ideas, innovations

Abu Dhabi: 200 Indian startups will showcase their business ideas and innovations to global investors at Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering.

Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) and India Innovation Hub announced a partnership with Indian online travel company EaseMyTrip and UK-based investment banking firm HSBC to facilitate Indian start-ups.

Through this joint initiative, some of India’s top innovators and startups will have the opportunity to network with their peers and key stakeholders at DSO and Expo 2020 Dubai.

Focus areas to select startups will be Fintech, AI, cybersecurity, health and tech-enabled platforms in key priority sectors.

“We look forward to playing a key role in paving the way for these 200 new Indian start-ups and facilitating their expansion into the region,” Khaleej Times quoted Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice President, Technology and Entrepreneurship, Dtec.

India ranks first in the top 50 countries in the Global Innovation Index (GII) and is the fifth most start-up friendly country in the world (leading in Asia). Despite the severe challenges posed by the global pandemic, more than 40 new unicorns have emerged in India, bringing the total number of unicorns to 85.

Kerala week to be held at Indian Pavilion

Kerala Week will begin on February 4 in the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The special week, aimed at expanding economic possibilities in the state, will be inaugurated at 5 p.m. at the India Pavilion Expo site by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Week activities will continue till February 10, according to the UAE authority official release.

Indian Pavilion so far clocked 8,00,103 visitors as of January 18.

The India Pavilion has made its mark among the 192 participating nations by being recognized as one of the most iconic pavilions at EXPO2020 Dubai by the American Institute of Architects.

The Pavilion has also hosted various renowned Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, JaavedJaaferi; singers such as Salim-Sulaiman, Hariharan, Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi; Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza and the famous fashion designer, entrepreneur and filmmaker, Manish Malhotra to name a few.

Additionally, the Pavilion has showcased the cultural diversity of the various participating states by displaying their products, hosting cultural performances, etc. Key Indian festivals such as Navratri, Dusshera and Diwali were celebrated with great enthusiasm by both Indian and global visitors.

The upcoming weeks at the India Pavilion will witness participation from states such as West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu among others and sectors such as Steel, Healthcare, Information & Broadcasting, Agriculture, Electronics and Information Technology, Energy Conservation, Environment & Sustainability, Tribal Affairs to name a few.

As on January 25, Expo 2020 Dubai had recorded nearly 11 million visits, while virtual visits stand at more than 65 million.