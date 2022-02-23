Expo 2020 Dubai set to approach 15M footfall milestone

Abu Dhabi: Expo 2020 Dubai is approaching a 15 million footfall milestone this weekend. As of Monday, February 21, total visitation stood at 14,719,277— up from 13,457,400 the previous week.

Over 1.2 million hits have been recorded over the past seven days, backed by top attractions such as the highly anticipated performance of British band Coldplay which topped the chart at Al Wasl Dome.

This is the second week in a row that more than a million visits have been made to the mega-event, as the public takes the opportunity to explore the vast terrain in its final weeks.

Expo will celebrate the passing of 15 million visits by issuing a special stamp on popular passports, saying “I am one of 15 million visitors”. Stamping will be available from Wednesday, February 23.

🔔Get an exclusive Expo 2020 passport stamp to celebrate being one of the 15 million visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai.



Join us on February 23 for a chance to collect it! pic.twitter.com/r2sGnEGiXz — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) February 22, 2022

In the last week, Expo 2020 Dubai recorded a large number of schoolchildren’s visits, in addition to families repeating their visits to Expo 2020 several times throughout the holiday, due to the new shows dedicated to children, as well as the weekend program, and the Expo School Programme’s Young Stars performing at the iconic Al Wasl Plaza.

The regular sporting events of the international event also continued, such as the visit of a group of Manchester City women’s football players, Esme Morgan, Karen Bardsley and Laura Coombs, who had a face-to-face interview in the women’s pavilion.

Also, the music highlights included a concert by the Filipino singer, Moira dela Torre, who dazzled the Jubilee podium crowd, while Junoon, a pioneering Sufi rock band whose members come from Pakistan and New York, performed.

The number of virtual visits to Expo 2020 Dubai reached 145 million, driven by the diverse entertainment available via Live@Expo, as well as Expo 2020 Dubai’s extensive coverage of people, planet and Coldplay’s live broadcast.

Expo Dubai is still waiting for many events, such as the International Women’s Day celebrations that will spread across the site of the international event from March 6 to 8.

The six-month extravaganza will close its doors on March 31 after an impressive series of crowd-pleasing concerts, guest appearances and unforgettable daily performances.

Expo 2020 Dubai

It is noteworthy that the United Arab Emirates had won the bid to host Expo 2020 Dubai, a huge exhibition on creative and cultural works that is organized every five years in one of the world’s cities. This will be the first time that an Expo is organized in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. Since the first Expo organized in 1851, which was known as the “Great Exhibition”, Expos have been one of the largest and most important international events.

About 190 countries participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, for the first time in the history of the World Expo, each country have its own pavilion, to showcase its cultural experiences and explore the uniqueness of each country.