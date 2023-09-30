Expo City Dubai announces temporary closure of top attractions

The attractions will be temporarily "paused" from Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th September 2023 7:02 pm IST
Garden in the Sky

Expo City Dubai on Saturday, September 30, announced the temporary closure of two of its top attractions— “Garden in the Sky and Rashid’s Playground”.

The announcement was made by Expo City Dubai on its social media platforms. It did not provide a date for the reopening of the two attractions.

Garden in the Sky

The rotating observation tower in Jubilee District offers panoramic city views 55 meters above ground. It has a tree-lined upper deck, which is free for visitors aged 2 and under and People of Determination.

Rashid’s Playground

Rashid’s Playground at Jubilee Park is a vibrant, ocean-themed playground for children, featuring sharks, whale slides, ocean liners, and an interactive 3D maze model.

