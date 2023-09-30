UAE unemployment insurance: Less than 12 hours remain to subscribe

Failure to subscribe could lead to fines of 400 dirham.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th September 2023 4:12 pm IST
UAE unemployment insurance: Less than 12 hours remain to subscribe
Photo: X

There is just less than 12 hours for employees in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to subscribe to the unemployment insurance scheme, or they will have to pay a fine of 400 dirhams (9,058).

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

It is mandatory for all employees across the country, including Freezone and federal government workers to sign up for the scheme.

Officially called the Involuntary Loss of Employment Insurance (ILOE) scheme, which came into effect on January 1, 2023, seeks to provide financial security to residents in the event they lose their jobs for reasons other than disciplinary action or resignation.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UAE unemployment insurance: No work permit till fines are cleared, says govt

From Sunday, October 1, heavy fines will be imposed on those who do not comply with the law – including those who do not sign up. Unpaid fines will be deducted from the employee’s salary or end-of-service benefits.

If you do not pay all of your fines, you may be denied a new work permit, which will prevent you from joining a new job.

Who are exempted from the scheme?

  • Investors (owners of companies they work at)
  • Domestic helpers
  • Temporary contract workers
  • Juveniles under the age of 18
  • Retirees who are entitled to a pension and joined a new job

How to apply for unemployment insurance?

The insurance will be made available through various platforms,

  • ILOE website and its smart application
  • Bank ATMs and Kiosk machines
  • Business service centres
  • Money exchange companies
  • du and Etisalat
  • SMS
  • Other channels that MOHRE specifies with the service provider (insurance company).

Know more about the UAE unemployment insurance scheme

Eligible employees may receive a monthly cash bonus of up to 60 percent of their average base salary during the six months prior to losing their jobs.

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) revealed that more than 5.7 million subscribers have registered for the scheme so far.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th September 2023 4:12 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button