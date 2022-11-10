Here’s everything about UAE’s new unemployment insurance scheme

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) new employment insurance scheme is a mandatory requirement for citizen and foreign employees working in the public and private sectors to subscribe from January 1, 2023.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the new plan, which was originally announced in May, provides compensation of up to three months for public and private sector employees who have lost their jobs.

Here is everything you need to know about the new initiative

What is the unemployment insurance scheme?

In May 2022, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced a new federal law covering the plan.

The system would ensure the sustainability of a decent life for citizens and residents during their unemployment period and would reduce work risks.

On Wednesday, November 2, the ministry signed an agreement with nine insurance companies that would set a framework for the unemployment insurance plan, and released more details about the program, including the cost that employees will pay for it.

How does it work?

The compensation will be paid for a maximum period of three months from the date the employee lost the job, and will be calculated at 60 per cent of his basic salary with a maximum of 20,000 Dirham (Rs 4,45,313) per month, according to the ministry.

Is it mandatory for everyone working in the UAE?

No it is not. The insurance program does not cover investors, such as business owners, home workers, part-time employees, workers under 18, and retirees who receive a pension who have joined a new job.

When to claim?

The claim must be made within 30 days from the date of unemployment.

The compensation will be eligible if employees work and subscribe to the scheme for at least 12 months. The employee must also not have been dismissed for a disciplinary reason or have resigned.

Employees who leave the country are not eligible to receive the benefit.

How to apply for the unemployment insurance?

The insurance will be made available through various platforms, information from MoHRE said.

Insurance Pool’s website and its smart application

Bank ATMs and Kiosk machines

Business service centres

Money exchange companies

du and Etisalat

SMS

Other channels that MOHRE specifies with the service provider (insurance company)

Entities that provide insurance policy

Dubai Insurance Company is the representative of the insurance pool, which consists of 9 national insurance companies:

Dubai Insurance Company

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company

Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Company

Emirates Insurance Company

National General Insurance Company

Orient Insurance

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company

Oman Insurance Company

Orient UNB Takaful Company

Subscription fees and compensation

First category

Basic salary of 16,000 Dirham and less

The insurance cost: 5 Dirham per month

Monthly compensation will not exceed 10,000 Dirham

Second category

Basic salary exceeding 16,000 Dirham

The insurance cost: 10 Dirham per month

Monthly compensation will not exceed 20,000 Dirham

Who pays for insurance coverage?

The employees themselves will pay for unemployment insurance. This can be paid either monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually, the ministry said. The value of the insurance policy is also subject to VAT.

Starting January 1, 2023, you can subscribe to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme, whether you’re working in the federal government or the private sector. The subscription to the newly announced Scheme is mandatory. pic.twitter.com/gklIgB2DuL — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) November 9, 2022