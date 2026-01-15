Extreme cold conditions can affect kidney, lungs and heart: AIIMS doctors

New Delhi: As the national capital reels under a cold wave, doctors at AIIMS Delhi warned that such extreme cold conditions can complicate chronic medical conditions and impact the kidney, lungs and heart.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 3.2 degrees Celsius, plunging 4.2 degrees below the season’s average.

Dr Rajiv Narang, head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, said that extremely cold weather directly influences a person’s blood pressure.

“During winter, blood vessels get constricted and also there is less water intake, which negatively affects blood flow and leads to an increase in blood pressure. Also, the consumption of salty and processed food rises during this time. All this combined can cause the blood pressure to climb, increasing the risk of heart attacks,” he said.

Dr Narang advised regular monitoring of BP during winters, which he said people can do even at home with BP machines. Also, people should keep themselves hydrated during the cold season.

Talking about how extreme cold conditions impact kidneys, Dr Sandeep Mahajan, professor at the Department of Nephrology, AIIMS, said that during periods of extreme cold, blood pressure tends to elevate. Given that a significant number of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) already experience hypertension, blood pressure levels are often higher during the winter months.

“Maintaining strict blood pressure control is crucial for decelerating the progression of kidney disease. Consequently, individuals with CKD should diligently monitor their blood pressure throughout the winter and seek medical consultation as needed to optimise their blood pressure management,” he said.

Patients are encouraged to maintain consistent physical activity through indoor pursuits such as yoga, as this is vital for managing both blood pressure and blood sugar, especially when outdoor activities are limited by cold weather, Dr Mahajan said.

“For individuals with CKD, the consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables, including oranges and spinach, should be discussed with a dietitian or nephrologist. This is due to the potential for these foods to increase potassium levels, which could pose a life-threatening risk to these patients. Furthermore, adequate hydration is particularly important for patients with renal cystic and stone disease,” Dr Mahajan advised.

Given these patients’ susceptibility to infections, it is recommended that those at high risk receive appropriate influenza and pneumonia vaccinations, he said.

Dr Sanjeev Sinha, professor at the Department of Medicine, AIIMS, here spoke about the impact of cold conditions on lungs.

“Cold air exposure can lead to tightening and narrowing of the airways causing bronchospasm, and this can cause exacerbation in patients with bronchial asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). It can also lead to pneumonia in elderly people,” he stated.

Cold wave conditions also cause upper respiratory tract infections, which result in nasal discharge, sore throat, dry cough and fever.

Winter pollution is also one of the contributing factors as it deteriorates the existing conditions in COPD patients, Dr Sinha said. They should take precautions, stay indoors as much as possible, wear multiple layers of warm clothing and use a mask while going out. Head cap should be used and ears, hands and feet should be properly covered, he said.