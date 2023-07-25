Extremists desecrate Quran again in Denmark’s Copenhagen

Copenhagen: Two members of a Danish far-right anti-Islam group once again desecrated a copy of the Quran in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, under police protection on Monday.

The duo from the extremist group called “Danske Patrioter” burned the holy book of Muslims in front of Iraq’s Embassy in Copenhagen.

Also Read After Sweden, extremist group desecrates Quran in Denmark

In the video posted by the group, they stomped on the copy of the Quran and set it alight in a tin foil tray next to the Iraqi flag on the ground.

Again Quran burning in Danish Capital on Friday. What is written on the shirt can be visible on the person who is burning the Quran and stamping with feet after burning. @OIC_OCI @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL @geonews_english @CMShehbaz @BBhuttoZardari YOU SHOULD GO TO DENMARK AND SPEAK pic.twitter.com/y3uMeipaQh — Tanushree Chopra (@Tanushree777077) July 25, 2023

On Monday, Iraq strongly condemned the repeated burning of the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Denmark.

On July 21, a group carried out a similar incident and live-streamed the events on Facebook.

In Sweden, there has been a rise in incidents of desecration of the Quran. On June 28, 37-year-old Salwan Momika of Iraqi origin tore up and burned a copy of the Quran in the presence of police in front of the Stockholm Mosque on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Moreover, on July 20 he kicked and tore up another copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

This action sparked condemnation and protests from across the Arab, with several countries summoning Sweden and Denmark ambassadors.