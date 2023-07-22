After Sweden, extremist group desecrates Quran in Denmark

Copenhagen: A Danish far-right anti-Islam group desecrated a copy of the Quran in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, under police protection on Friday.

The extremist group called “Danske Patrioter” burned the holy book in front of Iraq’s Embassy in Copenhagen.

As shown in the video posted on social media platforms, they also carried a banner with derogatory statements about Islam before trampling on the Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran.

بعد السويد.. مجموعة متطرفة تدعى (Danske Patrioter) تحرق نسخَا من القرآن الكريم والعلم العراقي أمام السفارة العراقية في كوبنهاغن عاصمة الدنمارك. pic.twitter.com/KsyOPrTpwM — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) July 21, 2023

They attacked protest against the attack on the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

On Thursday morning, a crowd of Iraqis stormed Sweden’s Embassy in Baghdad and set it ablaze in protest against the June 28 desecration of a copy of the Quran.

As per media reports, embassy staff had been evacuated before the storming of the building, and had been transferred to Stockholm for security reasons.

On June 28, 37-year-old Salwan Momika, a Swedish resident of Iraqi origin tore up and burned a copy of the Quran in the presence of police in front of the Stockholm Mosque on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Moreover, on Thursday he kicked and tore up another copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.