Quran desecration: Turkey issues arrest warrant against far-right Danish leader

Ankara: A Turkish court recently issued an arrest warrant against far-right Danish leader Rasmus Paludan, who burnt a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The move was aimed at voicing strong protest against Turkey for blocking Sweden’s bid to join NATO. The incident, which took place on January 21, sparked outrage and condemnation all around the Islamic world.

On January 31, the chief public prosecutor’s office in Ankara opened an investigation into Paludan on the basis of the accusation of ‘publicly insulting religious values’.

After considering the request, the eighth criminal court of peace in Ankara decided to issue a warrant against the Danish politician’s arrest.

Turkish court issues arrest warrant for Rasmus Paludan, following his controversial act of burning copy of Quran in front of Turkish Embassy in Stockholm https://t.co/STDhlBb9RH pic.twitter.com/6Cs8PiVRLx — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) July 20, 2023

In Sweden, there has been a rise in incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran. On June 28, 37-year-old Salwan Momika of Iraqi origin tore up and burned a copy of the Quran in the presence of police in front of the Stockholm Mosque, following the Eid Al-Adha prayers.

Moreover, on Thursday he kicked and tore up a another copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.