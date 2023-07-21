Quran desecration: Turkey issues arrest warrant against far-right Danish leader

On January 21, Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the holy book outside Turkish embassy in Stockholm to protest against Turkey blocking Sweden's bid to join NATO.

Sakina Fatima | Published: 21st July 2023 4:12 pm IST
Turkey issues arrest warrant for far-right Danish leader over Quran burning
Rasmus Paludan sets fire to Holy Quran. Photo: Reuters

Ankara: A Turkish court recently issued an arrest warrant against far-right Danish leader Rasmus Paludan, who burnt a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The move was aimed at voicing strong protest against Turkey for blocking Sweden’s bid to join NATO. The incident, which took place on January 21, sparked outrage and condemnation all around the Islamic world.

On January 31, the chief public prosecutor’s office in Ankara opened an investigation into Paludan on the basis of the accusation of ‘publicly insulting religious values’.

After considering the request, the eighth criminal court of peace in Ankara decided to issue a warrant against the Danish politician’s arrest.

In Sweden, there has been a rise in incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran. On June 28, 37-year-old Salwan Momika of Iraqi origin tore up and burned a copy of the Quran in the presence of police in front of the Stockholm Mosque, following the Eid Al-Adha prayers.

Moreover, on Thursday he kicked and tore up a another copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

