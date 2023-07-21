Iraqi man desecrates Quran again in Sweden

A Swedish resident of Iraqi origin once again desecrated a copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, under heavy police protection on Thursday.

Thirty-seven-old Salwan Momika kicked and tore up pages of the Quran, amid slogans denouncing the act.

He also tore up the Iraqi flag, pictures of prominent religious, including the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The move comes after Iraqi protesters, angered by the burning of copies of the Quran in Sweden, stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, scaling the walls of the compound and setting it on fire.

On Thursday, Iraq’s Prime Minister (PM) ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq and the withdrawal of the Iraqi charge d’affaires from Sweden.

“He also directed the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraq, in response to the Swedish government’s repeated permission to burn the Quran,” PM’s spokesman Yahya Rasool tweeted.

As per media reports, Iraq has also suspended the working permit of Swedish telecoms company Ericsson.

On June 28, Momika burned a copy of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

The governments of several Islamic countries, including Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Morocco, condemned the act, and Iraq demanded that the person be extradited to the country for trial.