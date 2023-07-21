Iraqi man desecrates Quran again in Sweden

The move comes after Iraqi protesters, angered by the burning of copies of the Quran in Sweden, stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, scaling the walls of the compound and setting it on fire.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st July 2023 4:11 pm IST
Iraqi man desecrates Quran again in Sweden
Photo: Screengrab

A Swedish resident of Iraqi origin once again desecrated a copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, under heavy police protection on Thursday.

BookMyMBBS

Thirty-seven-old Salwan Momika kicked and tore up pages of the Quran, amid slogans denouncing the act.

Also Read
Iraq: Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over burning of Quran

He also tore up the Iraqi flag, pictures of prominent religious, including the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

MS Education Academy

Watch the videos below

The move comes after Iraqi protesters, angered by the burning of copies of the Quran in Sweden, stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, scaling the walls of the compound and setting it on fire.

On Thursday, Iraq’s Prime Minister (PM) ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq and the withdrawal of the Iraqi charge d’affaires from Sweden.

Also Read
Sweden: Muslim man chooses not to desecrate Bible, Torah, says ‘its not right’

“He also directed the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraq, in response to the Swedish government’s repeated permission to burn the Quran,” PM’s spokesman Yahya Rasool tweeted.

As per media reports, Iraq has also suspended the working permit of Swedish telecoms company Ericsson.

On June 28, Momika burned a copy of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

The governments of several Islamic countries, including Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Morocco, condemned the act, and Iraq demanded that the person be extradited to the country for trial.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st July 2023 4:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button