Iraq: Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over burning of Quran

Hundreds of angry protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad on Thursday morning in response as Sweden granted permission to burn the Quran.

Videos which surfaced on social media platforms show several furious protesters barging inside the Swedish embassy premises and fire emerging from the building.

The protest comes just a few weeks after a man set fire to the Muslims’ holy book, Quran, outside Stockholm’s main mosque, causing widespread outrage and condemnation worldwide, including in Iraq.

The Swedish foreign ministry’s press office issued a statement in which it condemned the attack and emphasised the need for Iraqi authorities to protect diplomatic missions. It said that all embassy staff were safe.

Iraq’s foreign ministry also strongly condemned the attack on the Swedish embassy.

“The Iraqi government has instructed the security authorities to urgent investigations and necessary security measures to maintain law and order. The perpetrators involved in this incident will be identified and strict action will be taken against them,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

A huge security Iraqi force was deployed inside the Swedish embassy by dawn on Thursday.

According to the reports of Al Jazeera, the protesters have warned that if any more burnings of the Quran take place and the Iraqi government won’t suspend the Swedish diplomatic missions, they (protesters) “will take matters into their hands.”

The protest was reportedly called by supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, the Iraqi Shia religious and political leader.