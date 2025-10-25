Eye specialists urge immediate ban on hazardous carbide firecrackers

Hyderabad: The All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) has raised serious concern over the increasing number of eye injuries caused by dangerous carbide-based firecrackers and has appealed for an immediate nationwide ban on such explosives.

The organisation, which represents thousands of eye specialists, said that crude devices like “carbide guns” and “carbide bombs” are extremely unsafe and can lead to lifelong blindness, facial disfigurement, and disability.

AIOS has urged Union and state governments to take strong action by blocking the production and sale of the explosives. It also demanded registration of criminal cases (FIRs) against those making or selling such materials and to cut off the supply of calcium carbide used in their preparation.

The organisation advised that a public awareness campaign be launched to educate people about the dangers of these firecrackers. Hospitals, it added, must be kept ready with emergency facilities during festivals when such accidents commonly occur.

The appeal comes after a spike in injuries during Diwali celebrations in Madhya Pradesh, where over 122 children were treated for serious eye damage within just three days. At least 14 of them have lost their vision, reportedly due to the explosion of locally made “desi” carbide guns.