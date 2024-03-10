F2 Saudi Arabian GP: Kush Maini becomes 1st Indian to grab pole position

Maini, who drives for Invicta Racing, has thus remained in contention for a historic F2 title.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 10th March 2024 11:38 am IST
F2 Saudi Arabian GP: Kush Maini becomes 1st Indian to grab pole position
Photo: Kush Maini/X

Jeddah: Indian racer Kush Maini on Saturday grabbed the pole position in the F2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix here to become the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Maini, who drives for Invicta Racing, has thus remained in contention for a historic F2 title.

Also Read
Woman abused by husband in Saudi Arabia; mom in Hyderabad seeks MEA help

Maini currently stands at fifth position in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship with 27 points. The table is led by the winner of the first round, Zane Maloney, who has 47 points.

MS Education Academy

In fact, Maini had claimed the pole position in the first round itself but he was later disqualified and started the race from the back of the grid due to technical issues.

He eventually finished seventh and was also able to garner points.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 10th March 2024 11:38 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button