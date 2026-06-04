Face authentication implemented in 2026 UPSC preliminary exam

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully implemented face authentication in the 2026 Civil Services preliminary examination, an official statement issued on Thursday, June 4, said.

The face-authentication protocol ensures that the candidate whose photo was uploaded at the time of filling the application form matches when they appear with the admit card to write the exam, it said.

The system enabled live, real-time authentication of candidates at examination centres through mobile phone-based verification by invigilators, ensuring seamless identification, eliminating the possibility of impersonation and malpractice, the statement read.

UPSC conducted a real-time face-authentication exercise across all 2,072 examination venues nationwide during this year’s Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2026, held on May 24, it said.

Application developed with tech support from MeitY

Out of a total of 8,19,732 candidates who had applied for the examination, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates (around 67 per cent) appeared for it, as per the provisional data.

The face authentication application has been developed and implemented by UPSC with technical support from the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

UPSC has developed a business process which requires each candidate to undergo face authentication before they are allowed entry to the examination hall, the statement said.

UPSC has also devised a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as part of this process, which has been shared with all states, districts and venues where the examination is proposed.

“Multiple rounds of training were imparted to the invigilators. The beauty of the solution lies in the fact that it does not require any expensive hardware. It works on any Android smartphone, and invigilators used their own mobile phones for the purpose, thereby reducing hardware costs and easing the logistical burden,” it said.

Another significant feature of the application is its speed.

The time required for a typical face authentication of a candidate is only about 6–8 seconds, which ensured smooth entry and prevented queuing at examination centres, it said.

Used by 7,000 invigilators simultaneously

The application’s scalability was such that it was used by more than 7,000 invigilators simultaneously, and during the peak entry period, the application processed approximately 12,000 authentications per minute, the statement said.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said this is a new step taken to ensure impersonation-free exams.

The technology is fully developed in-house with the help of NeGD, he said.

“However, the challenge also lay in deploying the solution at scale, leveraging the existing invigilation workforce for face authentication, training them, and accomplishing all this within a short span of time. UPSC, NeGD and MeitY teams have done a great job in developing and implementing this solution successfully on such a large scale with nearly 5.5 lakhs candidates across 2000-plus venues,” Kumar said.

The successful implementation of real-time face authentication is a significant step towards strengthening the integrity of the civil services examination process and reflects the Commission’s continued commitment to transparency, fairness, and technological innovation in public examinations, the statement added.