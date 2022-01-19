Facebook killed me, tweets Taslima Nasreen after her profile memorialized

New Delhi: Controversial writer Taslima Nasreen on Tuesday got surprised after Facebook ‘memorialized’ her account on social media. Apparently, Facebook has made her account memorialized believing that she is no more.

Taking to Twitter, the writer wrote, “#Facebook killed me. I am alive. Not even sick or bedridden or hospitalized, but facebook memorialized my facebook account.”

#Facebook killed me. I am alive. Not even sick or bedridden or hospitalized, but facebook memorialized my facebook account. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 18, 2022

In another tweet, she wrote, “I am very much alive. But you memorialized my facebook account. What a sad news! How could you do that? Please give me back my account”.

😮 @Meta @fbsecurity @facebookapp @MetaNewsroom @Facebook I am very much alive. But you memorialized my facebook account. What a sad news! How could you do that? Please give me back my account. pic.twitter.com/mwZNbcOopy — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 18, 2022

What is ‘memorialized’ option on Facebook?

Facebook provides an option to set a profile as ‘memorialized’ when the account holder dies. Close friends or family members can report the social media to make it memorialized.

Once the account is memorialized, no one can log in to it. However, the profile including the past post will exist.

It seems that Taslima Nasreen’s friend or family members might have claimed that she is no more.

Who is Taslima Nasreen?

She is a 60-year-old writer who was banished from Bangladesh due to her controversial writings.

After fleeing Bangladesh in 1994, she spent many years in Europe and the United States.