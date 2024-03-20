Facebook, Messenger & Instagram down again worldwide

Social media apps Facebook Messenger and Instagram reportedly on Wednesday, March 20, were down worldwide, leading to users finding it difficult to access their accounts.

The outage appeared around 10:45 am ET, hitting the US, the UK, parts of Europe and Asia – other nations have also been impacted, a report by dailymail.co.uk. said.

DownDetector, a site that monitors online disturbances, reported issues with the apps, websites and users accessing accounts.

The cause of the issue remains unknown, but it arose 15 days after social media platforms went offline due to an internal problem.

While many vented out their frustration over the development, some found a funny side to it.

Reactions

Urghhhh instagram I hate you! 😭😭 I'm not able to get the required views and insights for a post that I am supposed to submit to my client😭😭😭 WTF!!



No notifications, no comments, no views nothing😭#instagramdown — ✿ Sre ｡・. (@SnoozySreya) March 20, 2024

People coming to twitter after Instagram down .#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/TCdG69Mopn — 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐀𝐉 𝕏 (@pattyboy30) March 20, 2024

Someone peed on Meta’s servers again. I promise it wasn’t me! 😇



First notification on Instagram and threads went down. Now all of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads appears to be down. — David Venter (@thedavidventer) March 20, 2024