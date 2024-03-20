Facebook, Messenger & Instagram down again worldwide

The cause of the issue remains unknown, but it arose 15 days after social media platforms went offline due to an internal problem.

Updated: 20th March 2024 9:34 pm IST
Social media apps Facebook Messenger and Instagram reportedly on Wednesday, March 20, were down worldwide, leading to users finding it difficult to access their accounts.

The outage appeared around 10:45 am ET, hitting the US, the UK, parts of Europe and Asia – other nations have also been impacted, a report by dailymail.co.uk. said.

DownDetector, a site that monitors online disturbances, reported issues with the apps, websites and users accessing accounts.

While many vented out their frustration over the development, some found a funny side to it.

