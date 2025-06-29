Facing backlash, Maharashtra withdraws Hindi language policy orders

Mumbai: Amid a growing chorus against the introduction of the Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday, June 29, decided to withdraw two GRs (government resolutions) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the GRs have been withdrawn and announced the formation of a committee headed by educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward on the language policy.

“The state cabinet has decided to withdraw the Government Resolutions (GR) issued in April and June regarding the implementation of the three-language policy from class one. A committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav will be formed to recommend implementation (of the three-language formula),” Fadnavis said.

The Fadnavis government had issued a GR on April 16, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools. Amid backlash, the government issued an amended GR, making Hindi an optional language.

Anti-Hindi protest cancelled

Immediately after the announcement, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) said the protest march planned on July 5 against the GRs has been cancelled.

Uddhav Thackeray told reporters that the BJP-led government was forced to withdraw the GRs owing to the strong unity shown by Marathi manoos. “The government tried to divide Marathi people but failed to do so. A celebration will take place on July 5 to honour the “unity of the Marathi manoos.”

On Fadnavis’s claim that as chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray had accepted the recommendations of the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to introduce a three-language policy from class 1 to 12, the leader dismissed the allegations, saying, he had appointed a study group on Mashelkar panel suggestions, but the group did not hold even a single meeting.

Taking to X, Raj Thackeray said, “Why was the government so adamant about the Hindi language, and who exactly was pressuring the government for this remains a mystery.”

“Do not create confusion with the (Jadhav) committee’s report again; otherwise, the government should note that this committee will not be allowed to function in Maharashtra,” he said.

इयत्ता पहिलीपासून तीन भाषा शिकवण्याच्या नावाखाली हिंदी भाषा लादण्याचा निर्णय एकदाचा मागे घेतला. सरकारने या संबंधातील २ जीआर रद्द केले. याला उशिरा आलेलं शहाणपण म्हणता येणार नाही, कारण ही सक्ती फक्त आणि फक्त मराठी जनतेच्या रेट्यामुळे मागे घेतली गेली. हिंदी भाषेसाठी सरकार इतका… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) June 29, 2025

Someone in this govt still courageous: Uddhav

Hours before Fadnavis made the announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said efforts were being made to ensure that the need for the July 5 march against the three-language formula did not arise.

Reacting to Ajit Pawar’s statement, Uddhav Thackeray said someone in the government showed the courage to oppose it (GRs), and not everyone has become a slave.

“My party does not oppose Hindi but only its imposition,” he said, after copies of the June 17 government resolution on the three-language policy for schools was burnt at a well-attended protest event in south Mumbai.

Maharashtra minister Ashok Uike’s remarks opposing the imposition of Hindi found unexpected support from the MNS, which prominently featured his photograph and quote on its posters ahead of the July 5 protest.

The party displayed the state tribal development minister’s quotes on its banners in some parts of Mumbai.

Uike had recently said that he would speak only in Marathi, asserting, “I was born in a tribal family. My mother, who was illiterate, instilled in me the values of Marathi. I don’t know Hindi, and I will not speak in Hindi.”