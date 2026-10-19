Facing challenge against Kiwis, but Tilak Varma has right tools

Slowly but surely, Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma has cemented his place in India’s white-ball teams. He will shortly accompany the team to New Zealand as the side’s T20 vice-captain. As the deputy to skipper Shreyas Iyer, it will be a challenging role for Varma. The Hyderabadi left-hander will be playing in unfamiliar conditions in New Zealand, but the Indian camp will be counting on his ability to finish the contests as a hard-hitting number 5 or number 6 batsman.

Tilak Varma combines a sound technique with an aggressive approach and has shown the ability to adapt to different match situations. He can build an innings when India requires him to do so, rotate the strike during the middle overs, and accelerate rapidly when the team needs quick runs. His ability to play both pace and spin, coupled with his composure under pressure, makes him a valuable member of India’s batting line-up.

His two T20I centuries against South Africa, including a spectacular 120 not out from just 47 balls, demonstrated that he possesses both the power and temperament required at the highest level.

One of Tilak’s biggest strengths is his versatility. He was originally used at the No. 3 position, but he has lately been asked to bat at No. 5 or No. 6, where he must make an immediate impact. At that position, he has no time to settle down or make plans. His willingness to adjust his game for the team’s needs is his most important quality, and that is why the team relies on him so heavily.

Working hard on his role as a finisher

Recent reports suggest that he is working specifically on becoming a more effective finisher. His international record, ability to score quickly and composure in pressure situations make him a genuine asset. He can also contribute occasional off-spin and is a useful fielder.

However, his credentials in ODI cricket are less firmly established, simply because he has had far fewer opportunities in that format. But then again, at only 23 years of age, he has considerable room for improvement. If he continues to develop his finishing skills and adapts successfully to different batting positions, Tilak could become one of India’s most dependable middle-order batters in white-ball cricket.

Right from the third T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala in December 2025 to the T20 World Cup (Super Eights vs South Africa) in Ahmedabad in February, Tilak regularly batted at No. 3 for seven straight games.

But when Sanju Samson returned to the XI to accompany Abhishek Sharma at the top, and Ishan Kishan played at one drop, Tilak was pushed down the order as a floating option. Talking to the media about his role and preparation in his transition to a T20I finisher, Varma said that he’s got all the shots in the book and is confident of changing positions with just a few sessions in the nets. “I have been in this role since my school days. I have developed shots all over. So I am confident that whether I bat at three or five, I have the technique to adapt,” said Varma.

Impressive statistics

His numbers are impressive. He has averaged 65.66 in the last nine battles. At number 6, his strike rate of 195 is even higher than his career average. Overall, he has played seventy T20I matches for India, scoring 1,841 runs with two sparkling centuries (highest score 120), a career batting average of 44.73 and a strike rate of 146.92.

The coming tour of New Zealand is being viewed by selectors as a crucial testing ground for Varma’s long-term 50-over prospects. If he can consistently handle the pressure of finishing high-scoring matches in tough New Zealand conditions, he will strengthen his case for a permanent middle-order slot before the 2027 ODI World Cup. Hyderabad’s fans are keeping their fingers crossed and wishing him success against the Kiwis.

India’s T20I team against New Zealand:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav.