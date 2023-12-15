Facing sexual assault, judge asks permission from CJI to end her life

"Learn to live with sexual harassment. Its the truth of our lives," the letter read.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th December 2023 10:13 am IST

In a bothersome incident, a woman judge wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asking his permission to end her life after allegedly facing constant sexual assault by colleagues.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In her letter, the woman, a civil judge from Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, stated that she has been harassed by a district judge and “cannot fight the system anymore”.

“I joined the judicial system with such enthusiasm and the belief that I would dispense justice to the common folk. What did I know that I will be soon rendered as a beggar for justice on every door that I go,” read the letter.

MS Education Academy

In 2022, she complained about the harassment to the Allahabad High Court but no action has been taken since. “I have been sexually harassed by a particular district judge and his associates. I was told to meet him at night. No action has been taken,” read the letter.

She termed the enquiry set up to investigate the matter as a “farce” and stated that the witnesses knew the district judge well. “How the committee expects the witnesses to dispose against their boss is beyond my understanding. All I requested was the district judge be transferred during the pendency of the enquiry. The bare minimum was not heeded to,” read the letter.

The letter also contained a message for women terming the POSH Act 2013 (Protection for Women from Sexual Harassment Act) as a “wholesome lie”.

“Learn to live with sexual harassment. Its the truth of our lives,” the letter read.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th December 2023 10:13 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button