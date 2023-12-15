Facing sexual assault, judge asks permission from CJI to end her life

In a bothersome incident, a woman judge wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asking his permission to end her life after allegedly facing constant sexual assault by colleagues.

JUST IN: A lady civil judge from Banda, UP writes to CJI DY Chandrachud requesting permission to end her life. Lady judge says she has been sexually harassed by a district judge and cannot fight the system anymore. Gives out a message to all women in the country – “Learn to live… pic.twitter.com/aC5yRPefZB — Law Today (@LawTodayLive) December 14, 2023

In her letter, the woman, a civil judge from Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, stated that she has been harassed by a district judge and “cannot fight the system anymore”.

“I joined the judicial system with such enthusiasm and the belief that I would dispense justice to the common folk. What did I know that I will be soon rendered as a beggar for justice on every door that I go,” read the letter.

In 2022, she complained about the harassment to the Allahabad High Court but no action has been taken since. “I have been sexually harassed by a particular district judge and his associates. I was told to meet him at night. No action has been taken,” read the letter.

She termed the enquiry set up to investigate the matter as a “farce” and stated that the witnesses knew the district judge well. “How the committee expects the witnesses to dispose against their boss is beyond my understanding. All I requested was the district judge be transferred during the pendency of the enquiry. The bare minimum was not heeded to,” read the letter.

The letter also contained a message for women terming the POSH Act 2013 (Protection for Women from Sexual Harassment Act) as a “wholesome lie”.

“Learn to live with sexual harassment. Its the truth of our lives,” the letter read.