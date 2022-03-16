Fact check: Did BJP win 165 seats in UP with margin of less than 2K votes?

Lucknow: In the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 255 seats whereas, Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 111 seats.

After the results, many rumours are making rounds on social media. One of them claimed that BJP won 165 seats with a margin of only 2000 seats.

The viral message which is making rounds on WhatsApp also claimed that the saffron party won seven seats with a margin of less than 200 votes.

The following is the viral message which is widely being circulated on social media especially WhatsApp

BJP won

7 seats with difference of 200 votes = 7

23 seats with difference of 500 votes = 30

49 seats with difference of 1000 votes = 79

86 seats with difference of 2000 votes = 165.

Claims found fake

As per the data available on the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP won only 18 seats with a margin of 2000 votes. On the other 237 seats, the saffron party won with a margin of more than 2000 votes.

The claim that BJP won seven seats with a margin of less than 200 votes was also found false as none of the candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls won with a margin less than 200.

The narrowest victory margin was registered in Dhampur Assembly Constituency. In the constituency, the BJP candidate, Ashok Kumar won by defeating Naeem-ul-Hasan of SP by 203 votes.

As per Quint, only 11 candidates won with a margin of less than 500 votes in the Uttar Pradesh polls. The number of candidates whose victory margin is between 500 and 1000 is four. Only 14 candidates won with a margin of 1000-2000 votes.

The rest 374 candidates won the seat with a victory margin of more than 2000 votes.

Is AIMIM responsible for BJP’s victory in UP?

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) that has fielded candidates from 100 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has failed to open the account in the state. However, the party’s candidates have taken away votes that, if added to the SP-RLD combine, would have ensured the defeat of the BJP in the following eight constituencies.

Bijnor Nakur Kursi Sultanpur Aurai Shahganj Firozabad Moradabad Nagar

Although, as per ECI data, AIMIM seems to be responsible for BJP’s victory in eight assembly constituencies, the presence of Owaisi’s party in the state has helped the saffron party in consolidating its vote bank.