Fact check: Did Salman Khan bail out Rajpal Yadav from Tihar jail?

Hyderabad: Actor Rajpal Yadav recently found himself in legal trouble after being arrested in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The actor had borrowed money to finance a film in 2010, but when the film failed at the box office, he couldn’t repay the loan. As a result, the money-lending firm took legal action, leading to his arrest. Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sonu Sood, have come forward to offer their support to the actor during this tough time.

The Viral Video and Its Claims

Now, an old video of Rajpal Yadav praising Salman Khan has gone viral, with many claiming that Salman helped him get out of jail. In the clip, Rajpal expresses his gratitude towards Salman, calling him an “elder brother” and saying he feels relieved due to his support. The emotional video has confused many people, with rumours spreading that Salman helped Rajpal secure his release.

BIG NEWS: RAJPAL YADAV IS OUT OF JAIL 🫡



Rajpal Yadav is reportedly out of jail now, and soon after his release, he thanked Salman Khan for his support. He said:

“Salman Bhai is like a brother to me. There are very few people like him in our industry — he is always helping… pic.twitter.com/IPu3THWx1N — CineAlpha (@CineAlpha1) February 14, 2026

Fact-Checking the Viral Video

However, it’s essential to fact-check the viral video. The clip is not recent. It dates back to 2018 when Rajpal was released after serving a jail term related to a previous cheque bounce case. The video resurfaced recently, leading to the false impression that Rajpal had been released due to Salman Khan’s help.

Rajpal Yadav’s Legal Situation

Regarding his current legal situation, Rajpal Yadav surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities on February 5, 2026, after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea. The court had earlier given him multiple chances to repay the loan, but he failed to comply with deadlines. His next hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2026.