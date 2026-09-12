Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan dancing with a hijabi fan, twirling her around and even lifting her in his arms? For a moment, the viral video looks like another unforgettable King Khan-fan interaction. Is that a real one?

Fact check: SRK’s viral dance with a fan

When we did a little digging on internet, we found that the video is completely AI-generated and has been created by an Indonesian fan. In the clip, SRK appears on a dimly lit stage dressed in black as he dances with the fan before recreating a dreamy Bollywood-style pose with her and it looks so real.

Several similar AI videos of SRK dancing and interacting with fans have recently surfaced online. What makes them interesting is that many are being created by admirers living outside India who are using technology to live out their ultimate fan moment with the superstar.

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The visuals may not be real, but the craze certainly is. Decades after entering Bollywood, Shah Rukh continues to command a fan following that goes far beyond India. His romantic image, signature poses and effortless charm remain instantly recognisable even when recreated through AI.

This Indonesian fan may not have met SRK in person, but she found her own way to share the stage with him. If anything, the viral clip is another reminder that King Khan’s stardom needs neither borders nor translations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will next star in the action-thriller King, scheduled for a global theatrical release on December 24, 2026.