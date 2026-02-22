Fact check: Did Taylor Swift perform at Jamnagar wedding?

Hyderabad: A viral video recently made fans believe that Taylor Swift had performed at a wedding in Jamnagar, Gujarat, leaving many in shock. With her signature look and an impressive performance, the woman in the video seemed to be the global pop star. However, the truth behind this video is far from what many expected.

Not Taylor Swift, But a Lookalike

The woman seen in the viral video wasn’t Taylor Swift but Ashley Leechin, a popular social media influencer known for her striking resemblance to the singer. Ashley has gained attention for impersonating Taylor, often dressing in similar outfits and performing her songs. In the wedding video, she wore a glittering silver fringe dress, closely resembling the look Taylor would wear during her Eras Tour.

How the Rumors Started

The rumors spread quickly after videos from the wedding of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel surfaced on social media. The performer, who resembled Taylor, was seen singing and dancing along to Swift’s hit song “Love Story.” As the video went viral, fans started speculating that Taylor had secretly flown to India for the wedding. The excitement quickly grew, especially with fans wondering how such a high-profile event could go unnoticed by paparazzi.

The Wedding in Jamnagar

The wedding, which took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, was for Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel, two business figures from Gujarat. The performance, while impressive, wasn’t a surprise appearance by Taylor Swift. Instead, it was a tribute act by Ashley, who managed to create a memorable moment for the guests with her Taylor Swift-inspired performance.

So, Taylor Swift did not perform at the Jamnagar wedding. The viral video featured Ashley Leechin, a talented lookalike, who had fans fooled for a while. While the confusion was brief, the tribute performance remains a memorable highlight for those at the wedding.