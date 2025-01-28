Fact check: Did viral Mona Lisa earn Rs 10cr at Maha Kumbh?

Mumbai: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj is full of amazing stories, but one name caught everyone’s attention: Mona Lisa, a young garland seller from Indore. Her beauty and simplicity made her an internet star, and social media was filled with her story. But along with her fame came a big rumor—that she earned Rs. 10 crore in just 10 days. Let’s find out the truth behind this claim and her unique journey.

Who Is Mona Lisa?

Mona Lisa, whose real name is Moni Bhonsle, is from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She and her family were selling Rudraksha and pearl garlands at the Maha Kumbh. Her simple and humble nature attracted people, and her photos went viral. People on social media gave her the name “Mona Lisa.”

At the #MahaKumbh2025 in #Prayagraj, #MonalisaBhonsle , a garland seller from #Indore, has unexpectedly become the focal point of attention among the spiritual crowd.



The Rs. 10 Crore Rumor: Fact or Fiction?

After Mona Lisa’s videos went viral, some claimed she made Rs 10 crore in just 10 days at the Maha Kumbh. Social media posts said her fame brought her huge sales. However, Mona Lisa denied this, saying:

“If I earned so much money, why would I still live here and sell garlands?”

Her father also said that while many people came to see her, most of them wanted selfies or interviews instead of buying garlands.

Mona Lisa’s sudden popularity also created problems. Crowds followed her everywhere, causing safety issues for her and her family. Videos online showed people chasing her for photos, making it hard for her to work. Her father explained:

“People came for selfies, not to buy garlands, which affected our earnings. Fame brought more challenges than benefits for us.”

Nomadic tribal girl Monalisa is being unnecessarily harassed by people in Kumbh Mela, this is dangerous, the government should provide security to this girl. pic.twitter.com/nEEKDpXaGv — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) January 22, 2025

Because of the problems, Mona Lisa and her family left the Maha Kumbh early. She shared an emotional message:

Mona Lisa’s story is not the only one that went viral at this year’s Maha Kumbh. Inspiring stories like IITian Baba Abhey Singh’s journey also caught attention. However, Mona Lisa’s experience highlights both the good and bad sides of sudden fame.