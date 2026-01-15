Mumbai: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been in the news for his on-field achievements. In the latest development, Siraj has been appointed captain of the Hyderabad Ranji Trophy team for the remainder of the season.

At present, Siraj is busy with national duties and is part of India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, a few images of Mohammed Siraj have been circulating on social media, claiming to show the cricketer offering Namaz during a practice session at Saurashtra Stadium in Rajkot. In the pictures, other players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill can be seen capturing Siraj praying.

However, after verification, it has been found that these images are AI-generated and not authentic.

Hyderabad will play their final two league matches at home, facing Mumbai from January 22, followed by Chhattisgarh from January 29. This will be Siraj’s first stint as captain of the Hyderabad side, replacing Rahul Singh, who has been named vice-captain.

The match against Mumbai will also mark his first Ranji Trophy appearance of the season, as he was unavailable earlier due to international commitments.

Hyderabad are currently placed fourth in Elite Group D, with one win and one draw from five matches. With Siraj at the helm, the team will be hoping for a strong finish to their Ranji Trophy campaign.