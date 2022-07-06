Fact check: Is it Draupadi Murmu’s photo with Mohan Bhagwat?

The photo of NDA’s Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu with Rashtriya Swatamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat praying in front of a photo of a Hindu goddess was edited by an unidentified person.
The photo went viral and was shared on social media by many including Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan.
According to a report by The Quint, the photo of Murmu with Bhagwat has been taken from different pictures of the two and merged together.
The quint took a screenshot of Murmu from the viral photo and ran a reverse image search on it which led them to a piece from the BBC.
The article, dated on June 23, 2022, shows the original photo where Murmu is with Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand.