Fact check: Is it Draupadi Murmu’s photo with Mohan Bhagwat?

The photo of NDA’s Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu with Rashtriya Swatamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat praying in front of a photo of a Hindu goddess was edited by an unidentified person.

The photo went viral and was shared on social media by many including Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

According to a report by The Quint, the photo of Murmu with Bhagwat has been taken from different pictures of the two and merged together.

The quint took a screenshot of Murmu from the viral photo and ran a reverse image search on it which led them to a piece from the BBC.

The article, dated on June 23, 2022, shows the original photo where Murmu is with Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand.