Fact check: Is it Draupadi Murmu’s photo with Mohan Bhagwat?

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 6th July 2022 3:57 pm IST
photo Draupadi Murmu with RSS chief praying in front of a photo of a Hindu goddess
Photo Draupadi Murmu with RSS chief praying in front of a photo of a Hindu goddess- Twitter

The photo of NDA’s Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu with Rashtriya Swatamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat praying in front of a photo of a Hindu goddess was edited by an unidentified person.

The photo went viral and was shared on social media by many including Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

According to a report by The Quint, the photo of Murmu with Bhagwat has been taken from different pictures of the two and merged together.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Murmu to visit Patna on July 5 for presidential poll campaign

The quint took a screenshot of Murmu from the viral photo and ran a reverse image search on it which led them to a piece from the BBC.

The article, dated on June 23, 2022, shows the original photo where Murmu is with Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button