Fadnavis slams opposition for campaign against EVMs

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday criticised the Opposition for running a campaign against EVMs while demanding polling on ballot papers especially after their defeat in the November 20 Assembly polls, saying that “EVM means every vote for Maharashtra”.

In his reply to the debate on the Governor’s address in the Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis told the Opposition: “Accept the mandate with an open mind. Until you introspect, your situation will remain the same.”

He claimed that the Opposition’s campaign against EVMs was also meant to disrespect the Constitution.

Quoting poet Mirza Ghalib, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said: “Dhul chehere pe thi, aaina saf karata raha” (dust was on face but kept cleaning the mirror).

He reiterated that the Opposition should introspect by accepting the poll mandate instead of blaming the EVMs.

He said that the BJP and the MahaYuti did not blame the EVMs for the disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

“We did not blame EVMs. We lost because of the fake narrative but, after self introspection, we took the corrective steps,” Fadnavis said.

He thanked the people for MahaYuti’s landslide victory.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan of ‘Ek Hai To Safe Hai’. The people have supported PM Modi’s slogan. The people united and voted for the MahaYuti which got almost 50 per cent of the votes,” he said, adding: “I am a modern Abhimanyu, I can penetrate (through) … that is why I am standing here. I give credit for this to the BJP and the people.”

Fadnavis further said that the fake narrative will be replied by a direct narrative, adding that he is there to demolish the opposition’s fake narrative about EVMs.

He also took a dig at the Opposition saying that when they win the elections then they claim it was the victory of democracy and when they lose they allege it was the murder of democracy.

“I am surprised as a veteran politician and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar has raised the EVM issue saying small states are given to India bloc while big states to BJP and allies. Sharad Pawar never commented on EVMs in the past but this time he has raised doubts over EVMs,” he said.

Fadnavis, in a lighter vein, said that Ajit Pawar, who has become the Deputy Chief Minister for the sixth time, will also become the Chief Minister one day.