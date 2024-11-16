Fahad Mustafa to romance Mahira Khan next, fans can’t keep calm

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa, who made a stellar return to TV dramas with the global hit Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, is already gearing up for his next big venture. Fahad’s portrayal of Mustafa in the drama won hearts, while his electrifying chemistry with co-star Hania Aamir also became a major talking point.

Now that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has concluded, fans are eagerly anticipating Fahad’s next move. And the wait just got more exciting!

Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan’s Project

In a recent interview, Fahad revealed that his next project will see him star opposite none other than the talented Mahira Khan.

“I have some exciting plans with Mahira Khan that will be revealed in the next 10–15 days,” Fahad shared, sparking enthusiasm among fans. He further elaborated on his future plans, saying, “The upcoming months are going to be action-packed. I believe the next 1.5–2 years are all about acting for me after spending so much time focused on production.”

This will mark Fahad and Mahira’s second collaboration, following their memorable pairing in the 2022 film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Their on-screen camaraderie in the film was widely praised, and fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing them together again.

The details about the project are still under the wraps.

Are you excited to see them again on screens? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Pakistani actors and dramas.